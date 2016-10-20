Nov. 13-19: McGill Innovation Week

McGill Innovation Week (MIW) is back for a fourth year, taking place from Nov. 13-19. MIW is a chance to showcase the University’s innovative research and activities while bringing people together in new and exciting collaborations. Reaching out to various communities, student associations and internal stakeholders, MIW also fosters the development of a bridge between innovators and entrepreneurs within McGill and those working on start-ups or innovations outside of McGill to address community needs and foster social and economic development.

This year’s topics include the intersection of innovation with entrepreneurship in music, urban planning, education, and the future of health. More than ever, the event will feature engaging student-led activities and opportunities for connections between innovators and entrepreneurs within and beyond McGill. Get the full schedule of events.

Share this article







Category: Blog

Tag: McGill Innovation Week