Browse > Home News / Vijaya Raghavan elected President of RSC’s Academy of Science

Vijaya Raghavan elected President of RSC’s Academy of Science

By McGill Reporter staff

The Royal Society of Canada (RSC) recently announced the results from elections to choose new Presidents of its three Academies as well as a new President of the College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. Vijaya Raghavan, James McGill professor in the Dept. of Bioresource Engineering, was elected President of the RSC’s Academy of Science.

“I am deeply honoured to serve as President-elect of the RSC Academy of Science wherein I hope to be able to promote the excellent contributions of Canadian scientists and engineers on a national and global scale for the benefit of Canada,” said Raghavan.

“Once again the Fellowship has elected outstanding leaders from throughout Canada to serve at a time when science and research are being called upon. These four individuals have answered that call,” said RSC President Maryse Lassonde.

Raghavan, a Fellow of the RSC since 2012, began his career at McGill in 1974 as a Research Associate and Lecturer in the Department of Agricultural Engineering at Macdonald Campus. He became a Full Professor in 1987 and served as Chair of the Department from 1993 to 2003. The main thrust of Dr Raghavan’s research efforts over the last two decades has been to study and develop post-harvest or post-production processes and technologies for the drying and storage of produce and crops.

The Presidents-Elect will assume office during the Annual General Meeting of the RSC on the weekend of Nov. 17-19, in Kingston, Ontario.

Share this article







Category: News

Tag: Bioresource Engineering, Royal Society of Canada, Vijaya Raghavan