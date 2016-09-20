Annual Pow Wow draws hundreds to Lower Campus

On Friday, Sept. 16, the First Peoples’ House hosted its 15th annual Pow Wow on Lower Campus. Beginning at 11 a.m. with the Grand Entry, the event featured a full day of traditional dancing, singing and drumming. Hundreds of people took advantage of the mid-summer weather to browse the kiosks ringing lower field, learn about student groups, and connect with Indigenous organizations.

The Pow Wow was a perfect lead in to McGill’s 6th annual Indigenous Awareness Week running through Friday, Sept. 23. Get more information on the various activities.

