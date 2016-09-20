Browse > Home / Around Campus / Annual Pow Wow draws hundreds to Lower Campus

Annual Pow Wow draws hundreds to Lower Campus

Posted on Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Pow-wow-webOn Friday, Sept. 16, the First Peoples’ House hosted its 15th annual Pow Wow on Lower Campus. Beginning at 11 a.m. with the Grand Entry, the event featured a full day of traditional dancing, singing and drumming. Hundreds of people took advantage of the mid-summer weather to browse the kiosks ringing lower field, learn about student groups, and connect with Indigenous organizations.

The Pow Wow was a perfect lead in to McGill’s 6th annual Indigenous Awareness Week running through Friday, Sept. 23. Get more information on the various activities.

