Kaspi, Fish and Trottier head McGillians in Order of Canada list
Astrophysicist Victoria Kaspi, retired Supreme Court Justice Morris Fish and philanthropist Lorne Trottier were among the seven McGill alumni appointed to, or promoted within, the Order of Canada. Governor General David Johnston made the announcement on December 30, 2016.
McGill researchers in on 6 of 10 of Québec Science’s top discoveries
Québec Science magazine has selected its 10 Discoveries of the Year for 2016, and McGill researchers figure in six of them.
New V-Ps Finance and Research, renewed Dean of Medicine
Exceptional educators awarded Principal's Prize
Thomas Robinson wins Bloomberg Manulife Prize
Dr. Thomas Robinson, a Stanford University professor of Pediatric Medicine and pioneer in using novel motivational techniques to combat childhood obesity, has been named the winner of the 2016 Bloomberg Manulife Prize for the Promotion of Active Health.
Mélodie Daoust named province’s top female athlete
Mélodie Daoust named province's top female athlete

Claudia Mitchell wins SSHRC Gold Medal
Restoration of the Roddick Gates
The iconic Roddick Gates, which turned 90 years old last year, are getting a structural makeover. Learn more about the meticulous restoration of this historical McGill landmark.
Next Chair named, Chancellor reappointed
Nomination d'un nouveau président du Conseil des gouverneurs et reconduction du mandat du chancelier
Taking stock of the world’s lakes
McGill geographers have compiled the most complete global database of lakes to date. Their research promises to help scientists better understand the important role of lakes in the Earth's complex environmental systems – from the hydrological cycle and weather patterns, to the transport, distribution or storage of pollutants and nutrients through the landscape.
MNI scientists receive major funding for ALS research
Our sense of smell is influenced by culture
McGill Reads, 2016 holiday edition
This, the fourth iteration of our annual McGill Holiday Reading List, has once again inspired an impressive pan-McGill response from students, staff, faculty and upper administrators; and from Mac to the downtown campus. This year, contributors listed books they hope to read as well as some of their favourites as suggestions for others to pick up.
Made-at-McGill technology drawing global attention
McGill tops Maclean's ranking for 12th straight year
Dance and medicine come together in support of unique therapy
Eloise Passarella, a first-year medical student, has combined her two passions of medicine and dance to create a calendar featuring medical students representing various styles of dance in medical-related environments. All profits from sales of the calendar will be donated to the National Centre for Dance Therapy of les Grands Ballets Canadiens.
Movember-funded research helps chronic pain sufferers
McGill Family Care hub
Update on negotiations with AMURE (research associates and research assistants)
The Union and University representatives met on December 19, 2016.