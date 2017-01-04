Kaspi, Fish and Trottier head McGillians in Order of Canada list

Kaspi, Fish and Trottier head McGillians in Order of Canada list

Astrophysicist Victoria Kaspi, retired Supreme Court Justice Morris Fish and philanthropist Lorne Trottier were among the seven McGill alumni appointed to, or promoted within, the Order of Canada. Governor General David Johnston made the announcement on December 30, 2016.

Read More →

News

McGill researchers in on 6 of 10 of Québec Science’s top discoveries

McGill researchers in on 6 of 10 of Québec Science’s top discoveries

Québec Science magazine has selected its 10 Discoveries of the Year for 2016, and McGill researchers figure in six of them.

Read More →

New V-Ps Finance and Research, renewed Dean of Medicine

Exceptional educators awarded Principal’s Prize

Read More Posts From This Section »

Kudos

Thomas Robinson wins Bloomberg Manulife Prize

Thomas Robinson wins Bloomberg Manulife Prize

Dr. Thomas Robinson, a Stanford University professor of Pediatric Medicine and pioneer in using novel motivational techniques to combat childhood obesity, has been named the winner of the 2016 Bloomberg Manulife Prize for the Promotion of Active Health.

Read More →

Mélodie Daoust named province’s top female athlete

Claudia Mitchell wins SSHRC Gold Medal

Read More Posts From This Section »

Around Campus

Restoration of the Roddick Gates

Restoration of the Roddick Gates

The iconic Roddick Gates, which turned 90 years old last year, are getting a structural makeover. Learn more about the meticulous restoration of this historical McGill landmark.

Read More →

Next Chair named, Chancellor reappointed

Nomination d’un nouveau président du Conseil des gouverneurs et reconduction du mandat du chancelier

Read More Posts From This Section»

Research

Taking stock of the world’s lakes

Taking stock of the world’s lakes

McGill geographers have compiled the most complete global database of lakes to date. Their research promises to help scientists better understand the important role of lakes in the Earth’s complex environmental systems – from the hydrological cycle and weather patterns, to the transport, distribution or storage of pollutants and nutrients through the landscape.

Read More →

MNI scientists receive major funding for ALS research

Our sense of smell is influenced by culture

Read More Posts From This Section »

Other News

McGill Reads, 2016 holiday edition

McGill Reads, 2016 holiday edition

This, the fourth iteration of our annual McGill Holiday Reading List, has once again inspired an impressive pan-McGill response from students, staff, faculty and upper administrators; and from Mac to the downtown campus. This year, contributors listed books they hope to read as well as some of their favourites as suggestions for others to pick up.

Read More →

Made-at-McGill technology drawing global attention

McGill tops Maclean’s ranking for 12th straight year

Read More Posts From This Section »

In the Community

Dance and medicine come together in support of unique therapy

Dance and medicine come together in support of unique therapy

Eloise Passarella, a first-year medical student, has combined her two passions of medicine and dance to create a calendar featuring medical students representing various styles of dance in medical-related environments. All profits from sales of the calendar will be donated to the National Centre for Dance Therapy of les Grands Ballets Canadiens.

Read More →

Movember-funded research helps chronic pain sufferers

McGill Family Care hub

Read More Posts From This Section »

In Focus

Update on negotiations with AMURE (research associates and research assistants)

The Union and University representatives met on December 19, 2016.

Read More →

Study to explore e-cigarettes as smoking cessation tool

Forum on Indigenous studies and education

Read More Posts From This Section »

Blog

Ushering in a bold new era for open science

Ushering in a bold new era for open science

The new Tanenbaum Open Science Institute, created thanks to a $20 million gift from the Larry and Judy Tanenbaum family, will be a catalyst for the Montreal Neurological Institute’s daring open science initiatives

Read More → Nine professors promoted

Nine professors promoted

During its meeting of December 1, 2016, the McGill Board of Governors approved the promotion of four associate professors in the Faculty of Arts, four associate professors in the Faculty of Science, and one associate professor in the Faculty of Engineering, to the rank of full professor.

Read More → Update on undergraduate medical education accreditation

Update on undergraduate medical education accreditation

Dr. David Eidelman, Vice-Principal (Health Affairs) and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine updates people on the undergraduate medical education accreditation.

Read More → Remembering a beloved Dean

Remembering a beloved Dean

Ellen Aitken passed away suddenly in 2014. But the legacy of the much-admired Dean of the Faculty of Religious Studies will live on in perpetuity through the recently inaugurated Ellen Bradshaw Aitken Graduate Fellowships.

Read More → Fall semester final exams

Fall semester final exams

Everything you need to know about the Fall semester final exams (Dec. 7 to Dec. 20)

Read More → Safe zone for completing online transactions

Safe zone for completing online transactions

Security Services has launched a new Online Exchange Zone at McGill in an effort to make online transactions safer for buyers and sellers.

Read More → McGill remembers Polytechnique victims

McGill remembers Polytechnique victims

McGill will commemorate the Ecole Polytechnique massacre at the Université de Montreal, in which 14 women were murdered on Dec. 6, 1989, and another 14 injured. McGill’s flags will be set at half staff on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and a memorial service will be held at Birks Chapel (3520 University Street, 2nd floor) beginning at 5 p.m.

Read More → Board to test a form of Question Period

Board to test a form of Question Period

McGill’s Board of Governors has decided to take a significant step toward greater openness and transparency by agreeing to include a 20-minute period at two of its five meetings that take place in the course of the academic year.

Read More → 16 Canada Research Chairs for McGill

16 Canada Research Chairs for McGill

Earlier today, the Honorable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, announced over $173 million in funding for 203 new and renewed Canada Research Chairs at universities across Canada. Sixteen CRCs went to McGill faculty.

Read More →

Board joins Senate in passing Policy against Sexual Violence

McGill’s Board of Governors joined Senate in unanimously passing the University’s Policy against Sexual Violence at its meeting of Thursday, Dec. 1.

Read More →
Read More Posts From This Section »

Extra! Extra!

2016 at McGill: Were you paying attention?

2016 at McGill: Were you paying attention?

With 2016 drawing to a close, it is time for the Reporter’s annual Year-End Quiz. While other quizzes will, no doubt, focus on global events of a tumultuous year unlike any other in recent memory, ours will highlight the last 12 months at McGill.

Read More →

Library offers delightful holiday diversions

Congrès de l’Acfas : les préparatifs vont bon train

Read More Posts From This Section »

Profile

Leading medical device entrepreneur joins Dept. of Surgery

Leading medical device entrepreneur joins Dept. of Surgery

Prominent McGill alumnus Steve Arless, returned to his alma mater this fall as Professor of Practice in the Faculty of Medicine as part of the new, cutting-edge, Surgical Innovation Program.

Read More →

Lessons from the battlefield

John Bergeron: “Only young people make discoveries”

Read More Posts From This Section »

Entre Nous

The neuroscience of HIV

The neuroscience of HIV

On World AIDS Day, Dr. Lesley Fellows discusses Positive Brain Health Now, a major study to better understand the effects of HIV infection on brain health.

Read More →

From embryos to stem cells to personalized medicine

In conversation with Margaret Atwood

Read More Posts From This Section »

Athletics

Excelling in the classroom and on the field of play

Excelling in the classroom and on the field of play

Recently, the McGill Reporter spoke to two of McGill’s most successful student-athletes – Olympian Dori Yeats and Top Eight Academic All-Canadian François Jarry – to find out how they handle the enormous demands placed upon them.

Read More →

Jean Béliveau Award will support top athletes

McGill grad Rehman earns World Series ring with Cubs

Read More Posts From This Section »

Notes from the field

Collective entrepreneurship for a better future

Collective entrepreneurship for a better future

Report from the third annual Global Social Economy Forum, held in Montreal from September 7 to 9, 2016. More than 1,300 participants from 60-plus countries – including more than 30 mayors – discussed how cities can benefit from collaboration between local governments and social and solidarity economy actors.

Read More →

A heartfelt summer internship at Harvard

Rwandan student exchange a learning experience

Read More Posts From This Section »