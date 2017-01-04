The new Tanenbaum Open Science Institute, created thanks to a $20 million gift from the Larry and Judy Tanenbaum family, will be a catalyst for the Montreal Neurological Institute’s daring open science initiatives

During its meeting of December 1, 2016, the McGill Board of Governors approved the promotion of four associate professors in the Faculty of Arts, four associate professors in the Faculty of Science, and one associate professor in the Faculty of Engineering, to the rank of full professor.

Dr. David Eidelman, Vice-Principal (Health Affairs) and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine updates people on the undergraduate medical education accreditation.

Ellen Aitken passed away suddenly in 2014. But the legacy of the much-admired Dean of the Faculty of Religious Studies will live on in perpetuity through the recently inaugurated Ellen Bradshaw Aitken Graduate Fellowships.

Everything you need to know about the Fall semester final exams (Dec. 7 to Dec. 20)

Security Services has launched a new Online Exchange Zone at McGill in an effort to make online transactions safer for buyers and sellers.

McGill will commemorate the Ecole Polytechnique massacre at the Université de Montreal, in which 14 women were murdered on Dec. 6, 1989, and another 14 injured. McGill’s flags will be set at half staff on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and a memorial service will be held at Birks Chapel (3520 University Street, 2nd floor) beginning at 5 p.m.

McGill’s Board of Governors has decided to take a significant step toward greater openness and transparency by agreeing to include a 20-minute period at two of its five meetings that take place in the course of the academic year.

Earlier today, the Honorable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, announced over $173 million in funding for 203 new and renewed Canada Research Chairs at universities across Canada. Sixteen CRCs went to McGill faculty.

McGill’s Board of Governors joined Senate in unanimously passing the University’s Policy against Sexual Violence at its meeting of Thursday, Dec. 1.