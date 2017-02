Physician with a mission How Médecins Sans Frontières international president Joanne Liu, MDCM’91, IMHL’14, led the fight against the devastating Ebola outbreak in 2014.

City builders Montreal is a UNESCO city of design and one of the reasons why it looks so good is because it’s full of iconic buildings and unique sites designed by graduates of McGill’s School of Architecture.

Cooking up the future At Macdonald Campus, Salwa Karboune and her students are dreaming up tomorrow’s foods. So far, the results are delicious.

Cowboy science and the origins of the universe McGill astrophysicist Matt Dobbs is good with his hands. He used to tinker with old cars. Now he helps build some of the world's most powerful telescopes.