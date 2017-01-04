Featured

Looking for something to read? Here are a few McGill-produced publications you might find interesting.

Your source for news on campus, the Reporter is McGill’s official newspaper. Now fully online, the McGill Reporter publishes four special print editions during the academic year.

Get your fill of groundbreaking science stories with headway and en tête, McGill’s research magazine and blog. The magazine is published twice yearly, while the blog is kept up-to-date with the most exciting research news.

The McGill News, McGill’s alumni magazine, highlights the achievements of McGill graduates around the world. The magazine is published twice a year by the McGill Alumni Association.